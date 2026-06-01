Verstappen allies hit back at Steiner over criticism

Max Verstappen’s allies have turned on former Haas boss Gunther Steiner after he suggested the Dutchman’s criticism of Formula 1’s 2026 regulations is motivated by a lack of victories.

"If Verstappen had won, he would be really happy and these would be the best regulations ever," Steiner said in a quote published on an article posted on X.

The remark prompted a sharp response from Verstappen’s father, Jos.

"Hi Gunther," he replied on the social media network.

"I understand why you’re not a F1 team boss anymore. The way you talk."

Verstappen’s GT3 teammate Dani Juncadella also joined the criticism.

"Guy (Verstappen) has warned everyone about the new regs since 2023 but the head of the consortium that acquired the Tech 3 MotoGP team knows better?" he wrote.

The exchange comes amid an increasingly heated debate about Formula 1’s heavily electrified regulations, with Verstappen repeatedly warning he could even walk away from the sport if planned changes for 2027 are not approved.

Not everyone agrees with the four-time world champion, however.

Former driver Ralf Schumacher says Verstappen needs to stop sending mixed messages about his future.

"Today he says, ’No, I’ll be driving for Red Bull in 2027, that’s fine,’ and tomorrow he says, ’If this continues, I don’t want to do this anymore,’" Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"Gradually, the time comes when he needs to make a clear choice so that the whole team can focus on the future again."

Schumacher also noted that Red Bull’s overall performance in Montreal may have weakened some of Verstappen’s complaints about the RB22.

"Red Bull really took a step forward in Montreal," he said. "Hadjar was very strong this weekend. That’s also notable, by the way."

"Verstappen was complaining about the car, and Hadjar was almost faster than him. It doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but it’s still notable."