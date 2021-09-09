F1 CEO worried about future of Italian GP
"We will lose around 16 million euros"
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is worried about the future of the Italian GP at Monza.
Once an unmissable and exciting pilgrimage for the Tifoso, race organisers are now warning that a meagre race-day crowd of just 16,000 spectators have bought tickets to attend this weekend’s race.
It is believed the issue could be the harsh ongoing covid-related restrictions, but Italian automobile club president Angelo Sticchi Damiani admits it is a dire warning.
"We will lose around 16 million euros," he said.
The sport’s chief, Domenicali - an Italian and former Ferrari boss - is concerned that losses like that endanger the future of the historic event.
When asked about the meagre ticket sales, 30 percent of which are reportedly Max Verstappen’s Dutch fans, he told La Repubblica: "We need to understand why.
"I hope Monza stays on the calendar, but we need to think about a business model where there is a return," Domenicali said.
"Otherwise it makes no sense."
