Melbourne to lose season opener despite vow to ’make it hard’

Melbourne looks set to lose its place as Formula 1’s season opener from 2027, despite earlier vows to "make it hard" for rivals to take the slot.

Australian Grand Prix chief Travis Auld said just last month he would resist attempts to shift the opening race away from Albert Park.

But multiple reports in Australia, including TV channels Nine and Sky Australia, now suggest Bahrain will reclaim the curtain-raiser position in 2027, with Saudi Arabia likely to follow and Melbourne pushed back to third.

The move would again end Melbourne’s traditional role at the head of the calendar.

The Australian GP opened the season almost continuously from 1995 to 2019, with only 2006 and 2010 breaking that run when Bahrain hosted the first race.

However, that status has already been interrupted in recent years.

Bahrain opened the seasons from 2021 to 2024, before Melbourne returned as the opener in 2025 and 2026.

Logistics and the timing of Ramadan are again central to the latest reshuffle.

With Ramadan ending in early March in 2027, Bahrain is well placed to host the opening race on March 14, aligning with pre-season testing in the region.

Melbourne is instead expected to host the third round in early April, still complying with contractual obligations to stage one of the first three races of the season.

Under its current deal, the Australian Grand Prix is guaranteed at least five season openers between 2025 and 2035, meaning further opportunities remain beyond 2027.

Formula 1 has not yet released the 2027 calendar.