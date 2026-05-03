Interpol hunts missing Sutil hypercar amid legal troubles

Adrian Sutil is at the centre of a bizarre international investigation after a collection of his luxury cars - including a rare Koenigsegg One:1 - vanished without a trace.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, "nine exclusive vehicles belonging to former Formula 1 driver Adrian Sutil have vanished without a trace," with the case now escalated to a global search coordinated by Interpol.

The report describes a dramatic sequence of events in Monaco.

"Several men insistently demanded the cars be returned from his garage," it said.

"The family was allegedly intimidated with threats, and ultimately, the men were able to have the vehicles removed without resistance."

One of the individuals reportedly "claimed to belong to the Russian Wagner Group," with threats of physical violence made if the family did not cooperate.

Particular focus is on Sutil’s Koenigsegg One:1 - one of just seven ever built.

"The Koenigsegg One:1 carried a price tag of 3.3 million euros when purchased (and is) now valued at more than ten million euros," the report noted.

Despite its rarity, the car has not resurfaced.

"A striking car like the Koenigsegg One:1 is practically unsellable on the open market," the German report added.

Investigators suspect the vehicle may have been moved to Eastern Europe or Russia, but "have yet to make a breakthrough".

The case is further complicated by Sutil’s own situation. "Adrian Sutil is himself in custody on suspicion of fraud," the report said.