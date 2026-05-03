Zanardi dies aged 59 as F1 paddock pays tribute

Alex Zanardi has died at the age of 59, his family confirmed - having passed on the same date that marked the 32nd anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s death.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly on the evening of yesterday, May 1," a statement read.

"Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family."

Zanardi’s life was defined by extraordinary resilience.

After racing in Formula 1 in the early 1990s, he became a star in US open-wheel racing before briefly returning to F1 with Williams. A horrific CART crash in 2001 led to the amputation of both his legs.

He later reinvented himself as a Paralympic champion in handcycling, winning multiple gold medals - before suffering severe head and facial injuries in another accident in 2020.

Former teammate Mika Salo reacted with shock to the news of his death.

"Oh my God," he told Iltalehti.

"The guy had to go through a pretty tough life."

"First the amputation accident, and then hit by a truck."

"He was successful in everything he did, but success was always followed by terrible misfortune."

Tributes poured in from the Formula 1 paddock in Miami, where teams including Williams and Haas ran stickers in his honour and a minute’s silence was observed before the sprint race.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: "In motorsport, we talk a lot about courage. Every now and then, you meet someone who truly embodies what that means."

"Alex Zanardi was that person."

Fellow Italian Giancarlo Fisichella described him as a unique figure in the sport.

"There are so many adjectives to describe a man like him: extraordinary, exceptional, incredible. But he was simply unique. I’ll say it truly - I’ve never seen anyone like him," he told La Repubblica.

"He taught us with his behaviour that we should never get down. He never got discouraged."

"He’s an example. He should be for everyone. A man who never lost his way. He knew how to start over, reinvent himself."

"He did everything with courage and determination."

Italian media echoed that sentiment, with La Gazzetta dello Sport writing that Zanardi was "the racing driver and Paralympian who taught Italy never to give up".

Zanardi is survived by his wife and son, who said further details about his funeral will be announced in due course.