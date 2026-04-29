Madrid GP nearly sold out despite highest ticket prices

Madrid’s new Formula 1 race remains on schedule and close to a sell-out - despite having the most expensive tickets in Europe.

According to Diario Sport, the IFEMA-based ’Madring’ circuit has already sold more than 90,000 tickets, with prices averaging around 600 euros - far above the European norm.

Circuit boss Jose Vicente de los Mozos insisted preparations are on track.

"The works are progressing well, ensuring everything is ready on time," he said, dismissing rumours of delays.

"97 percent of the tickets put on sale have already been sold."

Despite the high cost, demand remains strong.

"Those who used to go to the Middle East now want to come to Madrid," de los Mozos said, referring to the ongoing crisis surrounding the Iran conflict.

"Expectations are sky-high."

The Spanish capital is set to host its first Formula 1 race in over four decades in September.