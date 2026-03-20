Ecclestone doubts Wheatley move as Aston eyes change

Bernie Ecclestone has cast doubt on reports that Aston Martin is set to install Jonathan Wheatley as team principal amid its ongoing Honda-era disaster.

"That’s practically impossible," the former F1 supremo told Blick of the reported move.

"It would only make sense if he didn’t like it in Switzerland and wanted to return to England."

Multiple authoritative reports suggest Aston Martin is indeed exploring a leadership reshuffle that would see Adrian Newey step back from the team principal role to focus on technical duties, with new Audi team boss Wheatley identified as the preferred replacement.

The move would reunite Wheatley with Newey, combining the latter’s technical brilliance with a more traditional management figure - an area where the 67-year-old Briton is less experienced.

However, the situation is complicated by the fact Wheatley only recently joined Audi and is understood to be on a strong long-term contract, with negotiations now reportedly centred on potential exit terms and a likely extended period of gardening leave.

Audi is said to be unhappy with the situation, although it stopped short of issuing a denial.

"We have taken note of the recent media reports," a spokesperson said.

"At this time, we have no official update on the matter. We do not comment on speculation."

Aston Martin, meanwhile, has also issued a cautious response, publicly backing Newey while declining to engage with the reports.

"We are aware of the media speculation. There are no official updates from us at this time, and we do not comment on rumours," the team said.

"We fully support Adrian Newey as Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal."

Aston Martin added that Newey "continues to lead the team, combining his responsibilities" in both roles.