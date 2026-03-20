Famin exit signals deeper Alpine retreat amid F1 sale talk

The departure of former F1 team boss Bruno Famin is the latest sign Renault is accelerating its withdrawal from top-level motorsport amid ongoing talks to sell a stake in Alpine.

According to Ouest-France newspaper, Famin has now officially left the Renault group, marking "a new stage in the profound reorganisation" of Alpine’s sporting activities.

Famin had returned to his role as head of motorsport in 2023 after leaving the F1 team.

The French manufacturer has already ended its Formula 1 engine program, is winding down its endurance effort, and is reshaping its overall motorsport strategy - moves that underline a clear move away from direct competition.

The timing is significant, coming just days after Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore confirmed that multiple parties are in the frame to buy the 24 percent stake currently held by Otro Capital.

Mercedes and a group linked to Christian Horner have both been associated with the shareholding, while new interest may also be emerging from outside Formula 1’s traditional power base.

Chinese automotive giant BYD is understood to be evaluating options to enter top-level motorsport, including acquiring an existing Formula 1 team.

The company has not commented publicly, but the prospect of a major Chinese manufacturer joining the grid aligns with the FIA’s long-stated ambition to expand the sport’s global footprint.

"It could be a good addition potentially," said George Russell, when asked about the possibility of a Chinese brand entering Formula 1.

"It just feels like the Chinese fans are really loving and embracing Formula 1, and it’s just getting stronger and stronger."

For Alpine, however, the immediate picture appears to be transition.

Famin’s exit follows his gradual sidelining after Briatore returned to a leading role in 2024.