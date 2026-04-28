Audi boss backs Hulkenberg, Sainz under pressure

Mattia Binotto has thrown his support behind veteran Nico Hulkenberg, insisting the German still has "a lot to prove" despite being 38.

"I’ve never seen Nico as focused as he has been in recent months," Binotto, boss of the newly-rebranded full Audi works team, told Sport Bild.

"It’s clear he’s enjoying this project, as well as the new car. He feels comfortable in it."

"I can’t imagine him retiring from racing and putting an end to his career anytime soon. Nico still has a lot to prove. And age doesn’t seem to matter. His laptimes are good."

Binotto also highlighted Hulkenberg’s off-track influence within Audi’s new Formula 1 project.

"Nico is a great guy. He’s a very good driver, but he’s no less important to us off the track," he said.

"He’s reliable and a leader in the team. He does this not necessarily with words, but simply by his behaviour. He’s a role model for everyone."

At the same time, the Italian praised teammate Gabriel Bortoleto, whose early period in F1 has caught attention elsewhere in the paddock.

"Gabi is very fast and already has a true leader’s personality," Binotto said.

"Having a teammate who has competed in more than 250 Grands Prix is ideal," he added.

Spanish media reports suggest the situation at Audi is not good news for Carlos Sainz, who is struggling in his second year at Williams after a particularly difficult start to 2026.

Team boss James Vowles admits improvements are needed.

"It hasn’t been the start to the season we wanted, but the most important thing is to see how we respond to the challenges," he said.

"Miami is the opportunity to show the next step forward, although it won’t be the final product," said Vowles, referring to the plans for a major upgrade reportedly featuring a lighter chassis.