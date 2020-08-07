Spanish GP || August 16 || 15h10 (Local time)

Camara is Red Bull’s ’corona’ reserve driver

"If we need a replacement driver, he has to skip Formula E"

By GMM

7 August 2020 - 15:01
Amid all the current talk about reserve drivers, Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko is calm.

That is despite the fact that, following Sergio Perez’s positive corona test a week ago, Racing Point had to replace the Mexican at the eleventh hour with Nico Hulkenberg.

Realising that Mercedes’ Stoffel Vandoorne is in Berlin for Formula E and Esteban Gutierrez does not currently qualify for a super licence, McLaren put British TV pundit Paul di Resta on standby for this weekend.

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff also says he is seeking a new "solution" with regards to reserve drivers, and has mentioned Hulkenberg as a candidate.

Red Bull’s two reserves, meanwhile - Sergio Sette Camara and Sebastien Buemi - are, like Vandoorne, also in Berlin at the moment for Formula E.

Marko, though, is calm, telling Speed Week: "We have priority for Sergio Sette Camara.

"If we need a replacement driver, he has to skip Formula E and immediately come to England."

