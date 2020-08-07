Camara is Red Bull’s ’corona’ reserve driver
"If we need a replacement driver, he has to skip Formula E"
Amid all the current talk about reserve drivers, Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko is calm.
That is despite the fact that, following Sergio Perez’s positive corona test a week ago, Racing Point had to replace the Mexican at the eleventh hour with Nico Hulkenberg.
Realising that Mercedes’ Stoffel Vandoorne is in Berlin for Formula E and Esteban Gutierrez does not currently qualify for a super licence, McLaren put British TV pundit Paul di Resta on standby for this weekend.
Mercedes’ Toto Wolff also says he is seeking a new "solution" with regards to reserve drivers, and has mentioned Hulkenberg as a candidate.
Red Bull’s two reserves, meanwhile - Sergio Sette Camara and Sebastien Buemi - are, like Vandoorne, also in Berlin at the moment for Formula E.
Marko, though, is calm, telling Speed Week: "We have priority for Sergio Sette Camara.
"If we need a replacement driver, he has to skip Formula E and immediately come to England."
