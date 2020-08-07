7 August 2020
Briatore should run Ferrari team - Ecclestone
"He has won a couple of world championships with Renault"
Search
Flavio Briatore should replace Mattia Binotto as Ferrari’s team boss.
That is the view of Bernie Ecclestone, the former F1 supremo who had close personal and business ties with the former Benetton and Renault chief.
"He has won a couple of world championships with Renault and is incredibly competent," Ecclestone, 89, told Germany’s Sport Bild.
Ecclestone has previously criticised Binotto’s management style, questioning whether the Italian is aggressive enough to poach staff from other teams.
Referring to Briatore, the sport’s former chief executive said: "If he sees someone in another team that he can use for his team, he will find some way to get that person."
Ferrari
6 August 2020
add_circle Leclerc admits he and Verstappen ’hated each other’
6 August 2020
add_circle Leclerc won’t kneel due to link with violence
5 August 2020
add_circle 70th Anniversary GP - GP preview - Ferrari
5 August 2020
add_circle Ferrari must find up to 80 horsepower - Berger
More on Ferrari
Formula 1 news
7 August 2020
add_circle Briatore should run Ferrari team - Ecclestone
7 August 2020
add_circle Camara is Red Bull’s ’corona’ reserve driver
7 August 2020
add_circle 70th anniversary, FP1: Bottas tops first practice at Silverstone
7 August 2020
add_circle Media should ’stop talking about’ kneeling - Sainz
7 August 2020