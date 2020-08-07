70th anniversary of F1 || August 9 || 15h10 (Local time)

70th anniversary, FP1: Bottas tops first practice at Silverstone 

Hamilton 2nd, Verstappen 3rd

By Olivier Ferret

7 August 2020 - 13:38
70th anniversary, FP1: Bottas tops (...)

Mercedes Valtteri Bottas went quickest in the first practice session ahead of Sunday’s FIA Formula 1 70thAnniversary Grand Prix, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton by just over a tenth of a second at Silverstone.

After last weekend’s British Grand Prix, tyre manufacturer Pirelli has brought a softer tyre selection for this second race at the Northamptonshire Circuit and as such all drivers prioritised running on the red-banded soft tyre during a 90-minute session in which track temperatures hit 45˚C.

Bottas set a time a best time of 1:26.166s on the soft compound and that saw him finish 0.138s ahead of last weekend’s race winner Hamilton. Third place in the session went to Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, though the Dutch driver finished more than seven tenths of a second adrift of Botta’s table topper.

With Sergio Pérez returning another positive COVID-19 test, Nico Hülkenberg once again took over the Mexican’s seat at Racing Point and after finding his feet last weekend, the German claimed fourth place in his first session of his second weekend back in F1 with a time of 1:26.942, just under five hundredths slower than Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc took fifth place for Ferrari, almost nine-tenths of a second behind Bottas. The Monegasque, who finished on the podium last weekend, ended the session over three tenths of a second clear of teammate Sebastian Vettel. The German driver finished in seventh place, behind the second Red Bull of Alexander Albon.

Lance Stroll finished eighth for Racing Point, over half a second down on team-mate Hulkenberg’s time, while Daniil Kvyat and Esteban Ocon completed the top 10 for AlphaTauri and Renault.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W11 1:26.166 21
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W11 1:26.304 23
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16 1:26.893 24
04 Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:26.942 25
05 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 1:27.062 20
06 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB16 1:27.280 22
07 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 1:27.498 21
08 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP20 1:27.539 26
09 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:27.653 27
10 Esteban Ocon Renault RS20 1:27.701 23
11 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT01 1:27.707 23
12 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL35 1:27.846 26
13 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:27.908 26
14 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL35 1:28.138 28
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43 1:28.170 24
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43 1:28.226 24
17 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS20 1:28.511 23
18 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:28.655 24
19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo Ferrari C39 1:28.960 22
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-20 1:29.319 17
Media should ’stop talking about’ kneeling - Sainz

Camara is Red Bull’s ’corona’ reserve driver

