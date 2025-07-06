Briatore interested in signing Bottas - Wolff

Toto Wolff admits to speaking with his Alpine counterpart Flavio Briatore "a few times" about a new hot name on the driver market - Valtteri Bottas.

At 35, the 10-time grand prix winner is no Formula 1 newcomer, but he has been mainly out of the spotlight since losing his Sauber race seat at the end of last year.

His career was rescued for 2025 by his former boss and friend Wolff, who offered Bottas the full-time Mercedes reserve seat previously occupied by Mick Schumacher.

And, suddenly, a rumour erupted in Austria that Wolff had been summoned to a meeting with Briatore, who has grown increasingly frustrated with Franco Colapinto’s poor form.

Colapinto’s hopes of retaining the Alpine seat sunk even deeper on Saturday with another crash - in Q1. Afterwards, observers noted that the 21-year-old Argentine seemed particularly downbeat.

"Not too much," Colapinto insisted when asked how worried he is that Briatore will drop him.

"There are always different rumours, but I just have to keep working and try to help the team improve the car."

But even before that incident, Briatore was clearly working on a plan B.

"A few times, actually," Mercedes boss Wolff told Viaplay when asked if he has spoken to Briatore about Bottas.

"I saw him today and we talked about Valtteri," the Austrian revealed. "It seems that the interest in Valtteri is increasing even more."

Wolff has Bottas under contract all year, but he says he would not prevent his friend from returning to the grid.

"He deserves that spot," Wolff said. "If someone grabs him as a race driver, we’ll let him go, of course, with a tear in the corner of our eye."

Bottas is also strongly linked with a full-time seat at Cadillac next year, and some think a half-season at Alpine alongside the on-form Pierre Gasly could only endanger his chances of a multi-year contract.

"Ultimately, I give him advice as a friend," Wolff insisted.

"Valtteri ultimately makes the choice with his management. I try to stay in the background."