Bottas admits Alpine option before Cadillac deal

Valtteri Bottas says his path back to the Formula 1 grid with Cadillac was already mapped out long before this week’s official announcement in New York.

The 35-year-old Finn, who struggled through his final season with Sauber in 2024 and has spent this year as Mercedes’ reserve, suddenly found himself back at the centre of silly season chatter.

Even Alpine was chasing his signature.

"It’s been a wild week," Bottas smiled at Zandvoort, speaking to Viaplay.

Rumours suggest the deal was done long ago - something Bottas does not deny. "The first talks were actually a couple of years ago," he revealed. "We have been in touch ever since.

"At the beginning of the year, we started talking seriously. At that point it became clear that I wanted to be in this project. When the team was ready to sign the first driver, I was ready immediately and a deal was made."

Alpine had also considered Sergio Perez, who ultimately joined Bottas at Cadillac, but Bottas says he never seriously wavered. "There was another option, Alpine," he admitted.

"However, at the beginning of the year, I already had the feeling that this would be a better option for me in the long run. The team wanted two experienced drivers who can work together and not just race against each other."

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore now claims the Enstone based team played a small part in steering Bottas towards Cadillac anyway. "I think Alpine helped Bottas a little bit to sign the contract with Cadillac," he said at the Dutch GP.

"We did some marketing," he laughed.

But the flamboyant Italian still praised the Finn’s pedigree: "He was unlucky to be in Mercedes at the same time as Lewis, when Lewis was really at the peak of his driving. It’s nice to have a driver back with a lot of experience, but I’m looking for something else."

As for Mercedes, Toto Wolff insisted the Brackley based team will miss Bottas in his reserve role, but said he preferred to give his former race driver a smooth exit. "Toto was really happy," Bottas said.

"He said it was a shame I was leaving. They were obviously happy with my work. But they know I want to race."

Bottas also knows 2026 will be no easy ride.

"We’re talking about a completely new project," he admitted. "Everything is starting from a clean slate, which is interesting, but there’s also a lot of work to be done.

"We’re trying to get a relatively good start to the year, to at least get the car to the finish line in a race. It will definitely take a couple of years before we get any decent results."