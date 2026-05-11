Hadjar welcomes FIA retreat from 2026 engine rules

Isack Hadjar says Formula 1 is finally "going in the right direction" after the FIA and manufacturers agreed in principle to further soften the controversial 2026 engine regulations.

Following Friday’s major rules meeting involving the FIA, FOM, team bosses and all five power unit manufacturers, the governing body confirmed plans for additional "evolutionary changes" from 2027 onward.

The FIA said the Miami rule tweaks introduced earlier this month had already "delivered improved competition" and reduced excessive energy harvesting.

Further adjustments are now under evaluation - but the biggest development was agreement in principle for a major rebalance between combustion and electric power from 2027.

Under the proposal, internal combustion engine output would rise by roughly 50kW, accompanied by increased fuel flow, while electric deployment would be reduced by around 50kW.

Hadjar, speaking to AFP at the Grand Prix De France Historique at Paul Ricard, openly welcomed the direction of travel.

"It’s going in the right direction because nobody likes what we started with" in 2026, he said, referring to the current 50-50 split between combustion and electric power.

"It’s clear that we need to find solutions to improve the problem, not to make it worse."

"For next year, with what they agreed on, it can only go in the right direction."

The 21-year-old Frenchman also demonstrated a Vettel-era Red Bull V8 car during the event - and made clear where his own preferences lie.

"That’s my vision of driving," Hadjar smiled.

"Whether it’s electric or noisy, as long as I reach my top speed before braking, that’s what a race car is all about."

He described the old V8 machinery as "a completely different experience".

"The car is light, there’s much less downforce," Hadjar said. "It brakes incredibly hard and the sound is amazing."

And despite Red Bull’s difficult start to the new era, Hadjar remains optimistic about the team’s future competitiveness.

"By the end of the year, we’ll have a car that will have made significant progress," he predicted.

"And next year, we’ll start a season with a car that can win races. I’ll be there, that’s for sure."