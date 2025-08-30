Wolff injects 400kph claim into 2026 rules debate

Toto Wolff injected intrigue into the 2026 rules debate by suggesting Formula 1’s new-generation cars could hit an eye-popping 400 kph.

The Mercedes boss admitted at Zandvoort that the remark was partly tongue-in-cheek, as scepticism mounts over the incoming power unit formula and aerodynamic concept.

"Sounds good, no?" Wolff smiled. "Everybody’s talking those engines down, so I had to figure out - is there anything positive?

"And that is, if you were to deploy all the energy on a single straight, you could make those cars go 400 kilometres an hour. But there wouldn’t be much electric energy left for the few other corners on a circuit."

The FIA continues to adjust the 2026 rules amid concerns raised in teams’ simulators - from drivers lifting off mid-straight to recharge batteries, to slower laptimes and reliance on moveable wings to manage drag and downforce.

Many drivers are downbeat about their first simulator impressions. Max Verstappen, often accused of being too outspoken, is trying to tread carefully.

"I don’t want to be positive or negative," said the Dutchman.

"I tried the it in the sim last week, but you can change so much that it doesn’t tell you much. The FIA has already made it clear they won’t allow that (400kph) anyway."

Charles Leclerc struck a more cautious tone: "It’s going to be strange how we reach these speeds. But every time I simulate again, the concept has changed a lot.

"In the end, it might seem more normal than I thought."

Esteban Ocon admitted: "380 to 400 sounds scary. I won’t form an opinion until I’ve driven the car in the simulator."

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was more dismissive: "I don’t believe stories, I believe what I see. We could do 400 if we remove the first chicane at Monza and change the gearbox. But let’s see.

"If my car can do 400, I’ll be happy!"

Meanwhile, Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur insists there is serious work going on in preparation for the new era.

"We’re making a lot of effort to filter what we can take back for 2026," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "Suspensions, the braking system. It’s only in aerodynamics that you can’t transfer anything.

"There could be load changes when switching from one engine mode to another. It’s no coincidence that teams have invested in suspensions this year. McLaren, Mercedes, us. Everything we learn can become an advantage."