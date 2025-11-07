Audi shift gathers pace ahead of F1 concept reveal

Audi’s long-awaited Formula 1 entry is beginning to take visible shape, with the manufacturer confirming that its concept F1 car will be unveiled on November 12 - widely expected to showcase its 2026 livery rather than the final race chassis.

Behind the scenes, the transition from Sauber to full factory status is now in full swing. According to Blick’s veteran correspondent Roger Benoit, the changes in Hinwil have been sweeping - and symbolic.

"The catering department, with its renowned kitchen that has been famous for years, is being discontinued," Benoit wrote. "It will be taken over by the world-famous company Do and Co. The Austrians also work for the Paddock Club and rival Mercedes. Audi and the Silver Arrows are also jointly outfitted by Adidas."

He added starkly: "It is unknown who from the old Sauber guard in Hinwil is still alive."

Benoit quoted a long-time employee as saying: "In our factory, everything that even remotely reminds us of Sauber is currently being removed. There aren’t any old pictures hanging on the walls anymore."

The extent of the internal overhaul remains unclear, but Audi is reportedly determined to keep the process under wraps. Still, Blick noted that the team is now financially secure for several years thanks to major support from Revolut, the UK-based neobank, and Qatari state investment.

Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg, speaking at Interlagos, said the transformation to Audi is accelerating: "I can say the project continues to evolve.

"It’s clear that next year will bring big changes," the German added. "A lot of work is happening behind the scenes alongside the current season, and we’re getting closer and closer to realising the project. It’s becoming more and more real with each passing week.

"It hasn’t had a major impact on us yet - but it will soon begin to happen."