Drivers divided over proposed two-stop rule

Formula 1’s ongoing search for more excitement could soon result in a major shake-up - with the sport considering mandatory two-stop strategies from 2026.

The idea, trialled earlier this year in Monaco, has divided opinion among drivers.

Max Verstappen believes the plan could have some merit but warned against implementing it just as the sport enters its biggest regulatory overhaul in years. "The cars are a bit more difficult to follow, and sometimes your tyres overheat quickly if you’re within a second of the car in front," he said at Interlagos.

"It’s very difficult to overtake because the cars are within two to three-tenths of each other’s speed, so the difference isn’t big enough.

"Maybe this would help and make things better," he continued, referring to the expected two-stop rule. "On the other hand, people will complain that the two-stop will come at the wrong time next year. There will still be a lot of question marks, regardless of the rule."

George Russell, director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, is even less convinced. "I’m not sure it will work," he said.

"I think we just need softer tyres, which will increase the number of overtakes due to wear," he said. "If we could magically create tyres where the hard lasts 30 laps, the medium 20, and the soft 10, that would be ideal. Then we’d have real strategic variety.

"But I understand that’s almost impossible for Pirelli, given how different each circuit’s surface is. If all tracks had the same asphalt, it would be much easier to develop tyres that allow more overtaking."

Whatever F1 decides, most drivers won’t miss the current generation of ground-effect cars, which bow out at the end of the year.

Lance Stroll summed up the general mood bluntly: "I’m not going to miss it. The cars have been too heavy and too stiff. The idea was to make racing better, but I don’t know if we really achieved that."

Charles Leclerc added: "The first year wasn’t enjoyable with all the bouncing. After that it got better, but I’d still love a lighter car. Probably not as fun as the previous generation."

And Pierre Gasly echoed the sentiment: "Our backs have taken much more of a toll than people imagine. I’m happy we’re moving on - we can definitely find a better way to achieve performance without the extra weight and stiffness."