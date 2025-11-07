Leclerc restless as Hamilton rubbishes rumours over Ferrari future

Despite sitting second in the constructors’ standings - narrowly ahead of Mercedes and Red Bull - Ferrari’s season remains mired in tension and speculation.

Charles Leclerc, still without a win in 2025, is rumoured to now be running on limited patience. Asked if finishing runner-up in the championship would be acceptable for the team, he said bluntly:

"It’s not good enough, no.

"I think when you drive for such a team, the only thing that is good enough is to win."

The team’s pressure has been magnified by rumours surrounding its future driver lineup. After Oliver Bearman’s impressive P4 finish for Haas in Mexico, Italian media suggested the 20-year-old Ferrari junior could replace either Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton as early as 2027.

However, Hamilton - who joined Ferrari this year - dismissed claims that the team won’t consider renewing his deal. "I have a long contract," he told reporters in Interlagos. "We usually start discussing an extension a year before it expires, but that’s still a long way off."

Bearman also played down the speculation. "After one weekend they say this, but the race before that didn’t go so well, so they write the opposite. The press loves headlines.

"Of course, the weekend was great and I’m very happy, but these things don’t really interest me."

Meanwhile, Hamilton was also asked about Felipe Massa’s ongoing legal case regarding the 2008 title.

"I have no opinion on the matter," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I don’t read anything and I know nothing, simply because this matter has nothing to do with me. Whatever Felipe’s reasons, I have no doubt he believes it. As for me, I’m just focusing on my job."

On Ferrari’s current trajectory, Hamilton remains cautiously positive: "I feel like the progress we’re making is putting me in the position I want, and that’s very important.

"Next year I’ll be involved in the development of the car, so I can only hope for a positive season."