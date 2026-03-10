Audi, Ferrari push back against new rules backlash

Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna have pushed back against the chorus of criticism aimed at Formula 1’s new regulations - a notable contrast given that Audi entered the sport specifically because of the 2026 rules overhaul.

Wheatley was ebullient after his team scored points on debut through Gabriel Bortoleto’s P9, despite Nico Hulkenberg being forced to retire before the race even started when a total loss of telemetry communication stranded his car on the formation lap.

"The positive thing is: Audi is in Formula 1, Cadillac is in Formula 1," Wheatley said.

"We saw a race where positions were changed, with great overtaking manoeuvres. The cars delivered racing. Strategy still played a role."

On the energy management battle that has drawn so much ’Mario Kart’-style criticism from drivers, he was equally firm.

"This fascinating energy battle, which the drivers say isn’t fascinating - I thought it was great," said the former long-time Red Bull sporting director.

He was also pointed in his response to the sport’s most vocal critic - his former colleague Max Verstappen. "Max also had a pretty good race and a result. Quite honestly, I didn’t see a problem," said Wheatley.

He was also keen to underline the scale of what Audi has built from scratch. "Everything you see on the track is new - the car, the gearbox, everything. Scoring points right away is a historic day for us. I’m incredibly proud of the work in Hinwil and Neuburg and of all the people who brought us here."

As for Ferrari, CEO Vigna was similarly measured, urging patience rather than knee-jerk reactions. "I think it’s better to wait a few more races before we give a precise opinion on the new regulations," he said.

"The first part of the race was very compelling. The idea of using and dosing energy is something that makes the sport more interesting. Everyone will continue to improve and better understand how the entire package must be optimally used."