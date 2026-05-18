Schumacher doubts Leclerc can ever win Ferrari title

Charles Leclerc could become world champion in the right car - but probably not at Ferrari, according to former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Speaking to Sky Deutschland, Schumacher said Leclerc unquestionably has championship-level talent, but doubts the current Ferrari environment can deliver a title.

"In a McLaren, definitely - just like Norris last year - there’s no doubt about that," Schumacher said.

"Is he a Max Verstappen? No, he isn’t."

Even so, Schumacher praised Leclerc highly on a personal level.

"I believe he has the potential," he said. "By the way, he’s also an incredibly kind, nice guy in terms of personality."

However, Schumacher believes Ferrari’s structural problems remain too deep even with team boss Frederic Vasseur in charge.

"Ferrari is Ferrari, and even Fred Vasseur alone won’t be enough," he said.

"Therefore, the question is: Can he ever become world champion in this team, in this setup?"

Schumacher suggested Max Verstappen might still theoretically succeed at Ferrari - but only because of his unique ability level.

"Anything is conceivable," he said.

"Many drivers desperately want to go to Ferrari - it’s something very special as a brand in Formula 1."

But Schumacher ultimately doubts Ferrari would suit Verstappen personally.

"I think Max feels very comfortable at Mercedes," he explained, referring to the Red Bull driver’s new GT3 adventures.

"Also with the GT3 setup and the teams that work together there, as well as the Mercedes engine. They’re always building the best engines."

"So, I can hardly imagine it."

He believes Verstappen would struggle to function inside Ferrari’s current political and operational structure.

"Max would then have to subordinate himself to this structure in a certain way - and he’s not like that," Schumacher said.

The looming loss of longtime race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to McLaren only strengthens that view.

"He’s just as used to being a team leader," Schumacher said of Verstappen.

"But if he comes into this team alone, which isn’t functioning well right now, he won’t be able to handle it as a driver."

Schumacher compared the situation to the era of his brother Michael Schumacher at Ferrari. "My brother brought a group of people with him back then who really worked together brilliantly," he said.

"But going there alone as a driver, I don’t think that’s enough."

"Accordingly, in my view, he’ll only be able to go to Mercedes or McLaren."