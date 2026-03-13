Aston simulator driver didn’t see crisis coming

Aston Martin simulator driver Daniel Juncadella says the Honda power unit vibration crisis came as a complete shock - as ambassador Pedro de la Rosa warned of a "medium-term" fix at the earliest.

"In the simulator it’s difficult to understand what happened because I didn’t see it coming," Juncadella, who joined the team in late 2024, told Soy Motor.

"Everything there is much more precise because you’re just putting numbers into a simulator based on the data they give you. If it turns out later that the power unit doesn’t deliver the power it’s supposed to - when I tested the car, we didn’t expect to have these problems."

His comments echo those of Honda (HRC) chief engineer Koji Orihara, who revealed that the power unit and chassis were mated only shortly before pre-season testing began.

The good news is that one Melbourne-spec battery repaired at Honda’s Sakura factory has since been returned, giving the team three units across both cars for Shanghai.

Fernando Alonso said Suzuka may then bring more meaningful progress. "For Japan, there might be some improvements, hopefully, and more spares, new parts. I think more batteries will arrive, and then we can push the car knowing we can repair it."

De la Rosa, however, cautioned against optimism.

"Honda is working day and night in Sakura with the actual car and gearbox," he revealed. "They will try to solve the problems as soon as possible, but this is a long process - I don’t want to mislead anyone," he told DAZN.

"Honda will have to make design changes to improve performance, aside from minor software tweaks. Setting a date is completely unrealistic. This is a medium-term issue, we have to be clear about that."

In the meantime, paddock scepticism is growing. Japan’s as-web.jp reported a feeling among rivals that Adrian Newey may be deliberately amplifying the problems to secure preferential ADUO treatment, which would fast-forward progress.

One rival team principal was blunt. "In 2015 and 2016, when Honda was struggling, we agreed to help them, and then they won four championships in a row," he said.

"So we’re not going to do that again because we don’t want to help them win the title in 2028 or 2029. The rules apply to everyone the same."