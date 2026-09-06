Russell admits Antonelli relationship has ’changed’

George Russell admits his relationship with championship-leading Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli has changed significantly as their title fight has intensified.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport at Monza, Russell said the pair still get along, but the dynamic is inevitably different now that they are direct rivals.

"Honestly, I think things have changed a lot," the Briton admitted.

"We’re teammates, but we tend to keep to ourselves a bit and focus on our team."

"There’s no mutual negativity, we get along well and simply have a relationship based on respect, which I think is normal in a season like this."

Russell said he already knew Antonelli possessed exceptional raw speed, but has been impressed by how quickly the Italian has adapted to the new regulations.

"I’d already noticed his talent and raw speed last year, but I think he’s done a truly extraordinary job so far this season."

"The new car suits his driving style perfectly, and that’s helped him get on track right away without having to adapt too much."

"But seeing him in such great form has also spurred me on to improve throughout the year."

Russell also rejected the idea that one driver’s advantage in a particular season proves outright superiority, pointing to Lewis Hamilton’s turnaround at Ferrari.

"Look at Hamilton in 2025: he was almost always behind Leclerc and they thought he was finished, while this year he’s doing an extraordinary job and Charles has had to adapt more to the car."

"This doesn’t mean one driver is better or worse than the other."

Despite Antonelli’s points advantage, Russell insists the championship remains open.

"There are still plenty of points to be had in the second half of the season," said Russell.

"Things change really quickly."

And he says Mercedes’ internal rules remain clear despite the title battle.

"Toto is a very determined leader, and we know we have to follow his instructions, because it’s thanks to clear leadership that we’re winning today."