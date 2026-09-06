Verstappen admits easing off as Red Bull problems mount

Max Verstappen says repeated technical problems with Red Bull’s RB22 have reached the point where he has sometimes deliberately backed off rather than take unnecessary risks while fighting for minor positions.

Speaking to Dutch media at Monza after qualifying, Verstappen explained his sarcastic radio complaint that "the car is made of paper".

"Sometimes we have components on the car that break or get stuck," he revealed. "I’ve had that feeling more than once this season."

"The car doesn’t handle the bumps well anymore and I’m bouncing around all over the track. "With that, we’re simply losing laptime."

Verstappen said the issue is not new.

"We’ve been looking for answers for a long time," said the quadruple world champion. "I know more or less where the problem lies, but I’m not the engineer who can solve it."

"I myself have been working on this for years, because we’ve been suffering from this problem for a long time."

It adds to a season already punctuated by problems with Red Bull’s ’Macarena’ wing system and other mechanical issues, and Verstappen admitted his approach has changed when little is at stake.

"This season there have already been a couple of times when I’ve deliberately held back," he confessed.

"If you’re fighting for seventh place, I’m not going to drive like that."

He stressed that the Monza issue itself was not dangerous, but said sudden aerodynamic losses earlier in the season had been.

"If you suddenly lose aerodynamics, it’s very dangerous," said Verstappen.

With Verstappen now effectively out of the title fight, the frustration has become resignation.

"Something happens every weekend. It doesn’t even surprise me anymore."

"I’m not fighting for the title."

A Dutch reporter even jokingly suggested technical director Pierre Wache should be renamed "Papier Wache" after Verstappen’s "paper car" remark, prompting the four-time champion to laugh.

"I’m not going to use that one," he insisted.

Verstappen nevertheless defended Wache.

"It’s also not the case that you can blame it on one person. It’s a very big team."

Verstappen also admitted the focus is shifting increasingly towards 2027.

"There’s going to be something else," he said when asked about further updates, "but not a lot."

His run of winning at least one Grand Prix every season since 2016 is now under threat.

"I’m never going to say that I won’t win a race this year," said Verstappen. "If there’s a chance, I’ll go for it."

"With the way things stand, that chance is not very big."

Meanwhile, according to Auto Motor und Sport, Verstappen still wants to return to the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2027, although the calendar remains uncertain.

"I don’t know yet because of the calendars, but of course I want to drive as many races as possible," he said.

However, the hoped-for showdown with Valentino Rossi is less certain, with BMW confirming Rossi will not complete his Nordschleife permit this year after his schedule prevented it.