2026 F1 rules becoming even more complex - report

Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport has revealed the extraordinary complexity of Formula 1’s incoming 2026 regulations - raising concerns the sport is straying even further from its racing roots.

Journalist Michael Schmidt was given access to the FIA’s confidential energy management charts, which outline how power use will be individually restricted at every single circuit. The new hybrid units will deliver more than 1,000 horsepower at peak, but managing the balance between combustion and electric power is becoming the true challenge.

"As the electric component of power increases relative to the combustion engine, and batteries have limited charging and discharging capacities, energy management will become a major challenge," FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis admitted.

To avoid "unnatural" power drops, the FIA will enforce gradual energy cut-offs on straights, with different charging and discharge limits depending on the venue - and even between free practice, qualifying and the race. In Monaco, for instance, full electric deployment will be capped to stop cars hitting 350kph in the tunnel.

On top of that, overtaking will no longer rely on DRS flaps but on an electronic ’override mode’, triggered at designated points around each track. Limits will vary per circuit.

Tombazis also confirmed a new "ADUO" scheme - Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities - that resembles Balance of Performance in sportscar racing. Every few races, manufacturers falling behind will receive concessions such as extra dyno time or engine reconfiguration to help close the gap.

He said the goal is to avoid another 2014 scenario where one engine supplier dominates. But the rules remain dense. Teams will even get spending cap relief if excessive engine failures risk eating into their development budgets.

Despite the complexity, environmental groups remain unconvinced. Greenpeace told Austria’s Krone Zeitung: "Formula 1 is demonstrating efforts to act more sustainably - we recognise that.

"However, the decisive factor will be whether the sport is willing to make structural changes. True sustainability means fewer races and more logical planning, not simply relying on biofuels."