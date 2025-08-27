’Smarter’ Piastri has mental edge over Norris - Jones

As Formula 1 returns from its summer shutdown, McLaren is bracing for a straight fight between its own drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for the 2025 world championship.

Just 9 points separate the Australian and the Briton at the top of the standings, with Max Verstappen no longer a serious contender and McLaren cruising clear in the constructors’ race.

The team insists both drivers will continue to enjoy equal treatment under the so-called ’papaya rules’. But German commentator Christian Danner told Ran that circumstances may dictate otherwise.

"I think the team has a very clear position - the main thing is that a McLaren driver becomes champion. Who exactly it is in the end does not matter much," he said.

"Winning the Constructors’ Championship is almost guaranteed, and so far no one is exerting serious pressure from the outside. At the moment, Red Bull and Max Verstappen are too weak for this.

"McLaren will only intervene if higher-level goals are at stake. If Verstappen for some reason returns to winning, then the course of approach may change."

1980 world champion Alan Jones, who already expressed a clear preference for fellow Australian Piastri earlier this year, doubled down on his view in fresh comments to German broadcasters RTL and ntv.

"He has all the qualities you need, in my opinion, to be super successful in Formula 1," said the 78-year-old. "Every now and then, someone comes along who is successful no matter what they do. And he’s one of those people.

"He was successful in Formula 3, he was successful in Formula 2, and now he’s leading the World Championship."

Jones believes Piastri’s mentality gives him an edge over Norris. "There are some drivers out there who enjoy their time outside the cockpit more than their time in it. With him, you know he’s committed, he has a goal. And he’ll do whatever it takes to achieve it.

"He’ll do whatever it takes to win a race. That’s what you have to do."

On Norris, Jones reiterated his scepticism. "In terms of mentality, he (Piastri) has an advantage over Lando. I think Lando is a bit weak mentally.

"Anyone who comes out and admits they have a slight mental problem has already lost before the start. You have to stay very focused, not tell anyone anything, and not reveal any secrets."

Jones also suggested Piastri could be tactically smarter within the team. "Perhaps he is smarter in the sense that he stays on his side of the garage. He is not involved in politics, he is a man of few words.

"Perhaps he is acting more psychologically astute."