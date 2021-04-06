Zandvoort expects covid ’clarity’ before race

Zandvoort boss Robert van Overdijk remains confident the Dutch GP will take place in 2021.

That is despite rumours that this year’s races in Holland, Canada and Brazil are most at risk due to the ongoing covid crisis.

Van Overdijk admitted to the Dutch magazine Formule 1 that the clock is ticking in terms of how much time Zandvoort needs to get ready for its September race.

"Well, the most important thing is that the real costs of the grand prix start when you start building up," he said.

"Look at Australia last year - that was cancelled at the last-minute at an enormous cost. So you want clarity before then. If not, you have to consider whether you want to risk building up.

"But we do not think that it will come to that. We think there will be clarity in time," van Overdijk added.