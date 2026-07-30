No more Bahrain-style relocated GPs - Domenicali

Stefano Domenicali says Formula 1 will not repeat its relocated Bahrain GP solution for Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Abu Dhabi, confirming that any disrupted season finale would instead move to Europe.

Malaysia will stage the postponed Bahrain GP at Sepang in October, but Domenicali says transferring the identities of other Gulf races to foreign circuits cannot become standard practice.

"We’re creative enough to come up with interesting solutions and keep the calendar alive," the Formula 1 CEO said.

"But I don’t think this can be our approach in the long run. We have to be credible and consistent."

The Saudi Arabian GP remains postponed, while the continuing Iran conflict has also placed the scheduled Qatar and Abu Dhabi rounds at serious risk.

Domenicali says Formula 1 hopes to make a final decision by mid-September.

"If it’s not possible to race there, the season will end in Europe," he said. "We can’t go to other parts of the world."

Imola - Domenicali’s birthplace - is among the leading alternatives and could host Formula 1’s first European finale since Jerez in 1997.

"Imola is in the possibilities, but it has not yet been determined that it will be Imola," Domenicali said.

"Only after the deadline will we announce where a possible European race will be organised."

Portimao, which is already scheduled to join the calendar in 2027 and 2028, is another option.

Domenicali dismissed concerns that an early-December race at Imola would be too cold or vulnerable to rain and fog. "Interestingly, the statistics show that the average temperature in Europe at this time of year is higher than in Las Vegas when we race there," he said.

"There are no guarantees today because of climate change. We can only hope that it won’t snow. Pirelli is not yet ready for winter tyres, although they may have to star working on them soon."

Las Vegas was considered as a possible double-header solution, but Domenicali ruled it out.

"I can guarantee that we will not hold another race in the United States," he said.

"The possibility of holding two races in Las Vegas has arisen, but we do not want to undervalue an event that has become a real jewel in the racing calendar."

He also said Formula 1 must also avoid competing directly with the NFL during that part of the year.

"It is an extremely popular sport with a huge audience, so we must avoid any situation that would put us in direct competition."