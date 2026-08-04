Ferrari vows to keep aggressive upgrade pace

Ferrari will continue bringing frequent smaller upgrades after the summer break rather than copying McLaren’s strategy of introducing fewer but larger packages.

McLaren made a major step in Hungary, where reigning champion Lando Norris won after the team’s difficult start to 2026.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur says the two teams simply follow different development philosophies.

"McLaren makes a huge step forward with every major update," he said.

"We have a different philosophy. We try to bring new parts to every race."

"We need to maintain this momentum. There are still 11 or 12 races to go and we still have room for improvement everywhere on the chassis."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned how Ferrari can continue updating so regularly under the budget cap, while Mercedes is preparing a major post-break package.

Vasseur says Ferrari has already substantially reduced its early-season deficit.

"Up until Spain, Mercedes was clearly superior to us and scored around 100 more points than us in four or five races."

"Since Spain, however, we have scored more points than Mercedes in the subsequent races."

However, he admitted Ferrari must also improve its race execution.

"If I only look at Hungary, then I would say that our execution wasn’t good enough. That was actually one of our strengths at the beginning of the season."

Charles Leclerc, who has recently closed his personal gap to teammate Lewis Hamilton, played down Ferrari’s championship prospects.

"Let’s not think too far ahead with the championship," he said.

"Right now it’s crucial to focus on each individual race and get the best out of the track."

Ferrari has also reportedly strengthened its chassis department by recruiting Carlos Sanchez Martinez from Aston Martin and Luciano Nicomede from Mercedes.

Sanchez Martinez specialises in structural calculations and material stress, while Nicomede joins as a senior chassis composite designer.