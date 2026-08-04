Alonso, Sainz could trigger 2027 driver-market chain

Formula 1’s summer break could trigger a major midfield driver-market reshuffle involving Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and Franco Colapinto.

Liam Lawson says his own future at Racing Bulls should also become clearer during the shutdown. "I actually have no idea about my future," the New Zealander, who could be replaced by Bulgarian and F2 leader Nikola Tsolov, said in Hungary.

"I think those kinds of conversations normally take place around the summer break. So I am sure it will be discussed then."

According to reports in Japan, negotiations are continuing over a possible Alonso return to Alpine in 2027, with incoming title sponsor Gucci potentially helping finance the 45-year-old’s salary.

Alonso publicly insists he is staying at Aston Martin, but his contract reportedly contains performance conditions that could allow him to leave.

A return to Alpine would reunite him with long-time adviser Flavio Briatore and potentially complete the final chapter of his career with the team where he won his two world championships.

Veteran Blick correspondent Roger Benoit agrees: "The new driver alongside Pierre Gasly is said to be Fernando Alonso."

"This would bring things full circle."

Alpine has reportedly told Colapinto to investigate other options, while his management has reopened discussions with Williams about a possible return.

That depends heavily on Sainz, who says he will use the summer break to assess whether he wants to remain with Williams.

"I intend to wait until summer to sit down and have a serious discussion with the team," the Spaniard said.

"I want to talk with James and everyone on the team about the team’s future and my own future within it."

Commentary legend Martin Brundle believes Sainz cannot afford to remain stuck in an uncompetitive situation.

"He’s stalling out at a time in his career and life, as young as these young men are, that it’s not optimal to say the least," the former driver said.

Should Alonso leave Aston Martin, Sainz is widely regarded as Lawrence Stroll’s leading replacement candidate.

That could create a three-way chain with Alonso joining Alpine, Sainz moving to Aston Martin and Colapinto returning to Williams.

Elsewhere, Benoit reports that Haas has decided to replace Esteban Ocon after the season. The Frenchman trails Oliver Bearman 18-3 in the internal points battle and could make way for Ferrari junior Rafael Camara.