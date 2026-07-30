Las Vegas GP settles lawsuit over 2023 drain-cover chaos

The lawsuit originally sought $5 billion

Las Vegas GP settles lawsuit over 2023 drain-cover chaos
Author: GMM
30 July 2026 - 14:31

Formula 1’s Las Vegas GP and parent company Liberty Media have agreed to pay more than $3 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from the chaotic opening night of the inaugural 2023 race.

A loose water-valve cover damaged multiple cars during first practice and caused a delay of around two and a half hours, before spectators were ordered to leave and missed the resumed session.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, fans holding either one-day practice tickets or three-day race tickets may be eligible for compensation.

Neither Liberty Media nor the Las Vegas GP admitted wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

The lawsuit originally sought $5 billion when it was filed in 2023.

Part of the case was dismissed in February 2025, but an amended complaint allowed proceedings to continue and ultimately led to the settlement.

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