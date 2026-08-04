Schumacher wants to stay in IndyCar for 2027

Mick Schumacher says he now wants to remain in IndyCar next season, despite beginning his 2026 campaign with hopes of eventually returning to Formula 1.

The former Haas driver scored his first top-ten finish of the season at Nashville and says talks are already taking place over a 2027 seat.

"I really like these cars and I’m here to stay," Schumacher told Conor Daly’s SpeedStreet podcast.

"It would be a lie if I claimed we hadn’t had any talks at all. It’s important to explore all options and see what fits together."

"It’s not just the car that counts, but also the team and the people. You can only win as a team."

Schumacher’s current Rahal Letterman Lanigan seat is uncertain after the team sold its third entry, but he has been linked with a possible opening at Meyer Shank Racing.

The 27-year-old also admitted oval racing has brought some unusual challenges.

"What happens to me when I get out of the car after an oval track is that I feel dizzy from driving counter-clockwise the whole time," he said.

"I’ve never experienced that before."

However, Schumacher believes the discipline suits him.

"Ovals suit my driving style a bit better," said the German. "You have to be so precise on an oval, with a lot of finesse."