Confusion erupts over Sepang ’Bahrain GP’ tickets

Confusion has already erupted over ticket sales and costs for Formula 1’s relocated Bahrain GP at Sepang.

Malaysia will host the Bahrain GP in early October, with the unusual arrangement triggering strong local demand - but Petronas stressed that its name on the circuit does not make it responsible for the event.

"As Petronas is not the event organiser, it does not manage, control, or have access to ticket allocation, sales, or distribution," it said in a statement.

"Ticket sales is managed solely by the event organiser and its authorised channels."

Sepang chief executive Azhan Shafriman Hanif confirmed that Bahrain will control ticket prices and retain the revenue.

"All the ticket sales revenue will go back to Bahrain, so we don’t have the absolute power to determine certain things," he said.

"I will try my best to negotiate for a special price ... for Malaysians, but the final decision is with Bahrain because they are paying the rights fee."

Azhan said Sepang and Bahrain will share operational costs.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, however, said Malaysia’s own direct expenditure would be limited to circuit work and maintenance.

"This time, we are organising without paying registration fees to the company - it’s free," he said.

Azhan said Formula 1’s first inspection found no major obstacle and that the circuit will not require resurfacing, although runoff areas and infrastructure will be upgraded during the short preparation window.

"In the past, we had to work hard to sell tickets," he said.

"Today, Formula 1 has built a huge global fan base and created a fear of missing out. Since the announcement, we’ve received enquiries on sponsorships, festivals and commercial activities."

"It’s a good problem to have."

Azhan said talks about a permanent return to the calendar will wait until after the one-off race.

"We’ll focus on delivering this event first," Azhan said.

"If we gain the confidence of all stakeholders and produce something special, then perhaps we can look at the future."

F1 is determined to complete at least 22 races to avoid possible claims from broadcasters, sponsors and commercial partners, while Imola and even a second race in Brazil have reportedly been discussed as further emergency options.

Concerns about the remaining Gulf rounds have intensified after WEC cancelled its planned Qatar and Bahrain finales because of the Middle East conflict.

Those races have been replaced by events at Barcelona and Monza.