6 April 2021
Leclerc wants even longer Ferrari contract
"I believe in Ferrari and the people who work for it"
Charles Leclerc says he is ready to extend his current Ferrari contract for an even longer period.
Ferrari stunned the F1 paddock in 2019 by announcing that its new Monaco-born driver, then just 21, would be staying for the next five full seasons.
"I have a contract until the end of 2024," the now 23-year-old Leclerc confirmed to La Repubblica newspaper, "but I would like to renew it already.
"I want to stay here even longer. I believe in Ferrari and the people who work for it," he added.
