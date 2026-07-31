Hockenheim, Domenicali, open door to German GP return

Formula 1 has offered Germany a rare sign of hope after years without a grand prix, confirming that initial talks have begun with Hockenheim about a possible long-term return.

Germany has disappeared from the calendar despite its enormous Formula 1 history, as political resistance to cars, rising hosting fees and the absence of public financial support have made races commercially impossible.

The country last hosted Formula 1 at the Nurburgring in 2020 as an emergency pandemic replacement, while the last German GP took place at Hockenheim in 2019.

However, Stefano Domenicali says Europe’s growing importance has put Germany back on Formula 1’s radar. "We’re seeing that Europe is also continuing to grow," said the F1 CEO.

"It’s becoming an important market again. The numbers are right.

"Hockenheim contacted us," Domenicali revealed. "Initial talks have taken place."

"They are currently modernising the racetrack. However, if they are talking about a possible Formula 1 event, investment is necessary."

"Our platform requires a certain level of investment."

Hockenheim is undergoing a major redevelopment program involving a proposed 250 million euro investment, including a hotel and Motorworld visitor centre.

"We’re not just thinking about the short term, but about a longer-term collaboration," Domenicali said.

However, Hockenheimring managing director Jorn Teske played down suggestions that a deal is close.

"We are in regular contact with Formula 1," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"We want to get a comprehensive picture of the framework and what the opportunities and risks are. There is interest, but at this time we have no results to report."

"Should there be a concrete prospect of a Grand Prix, we will gladly provide an update."

Teske also spoke to the German broadcaster RTL.

"That both sides want this has been communicated often enough," he insisted.

"As always, we would be interested in an economically viable solution."

There are nevertheless other signs of a modest German motorsport revival, with Audi having joined Mercedes on the F1 grid, and now the FIA confirming that a German Formula 4 championship will return in 2027.

Formula 1’s German television future is also becoming more competitive, as Sky’s current exclusive rights deal expires after 2027.

"For the first time, there will be more than one broadcaster interested in participating in the bidding process," Domenicali revealed.

He also indicated that Formula 1 wants to maintain a meaningful free-to-air presence in Germany.

"Of course, we are in discussions with them to find out how we can attract even more attention to Formula 1," said the Italian. "So this topic is on the table."