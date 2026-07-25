Racing Bulls pair go viral on budget flight

Racing Bulls teammates Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson went viral after flying home from Spa together on an EasyJet flight.

The pair shared a selfie from row three with the caption "Stay humble", an unusual sight in a paddock where most drivers travel by private jet or business class.

"I don’t have much money, so I just take regular scheduled flights," rookie Lindblad said.

"There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. I’ve always done it that way.

"If I can save a bit of money, then I’m happy to save a bit of money."

The 18-year-old British driver rookie explained how he ended up directly beside Lawson.

"We were actually supposed to be sitting in seats 3D and 3F. The woman was a bit annoyed when I said I had the aisle seat. I then said that if she wanted to stay there, I could move to the middle seat.

"That’s how I ended up in 3E next to Liam."

Asked whether the passenger had recognised him, Lindblad laughed: "If she is a Formula 1 fan, she doesn’t like me!"

The flight was delayed by around two hours and did not depart until midnight.

"It was a long evening," said Lawson, "but it was fine."

When asked how often he travels in economy class, the 24-year-old New Zealander replied: "Quite often, actually."