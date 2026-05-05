Wolff warns Italy not to ’ruin’ Antonelli with hype

Toto Wolff has again moved to cool the surging hype around Kimi Antonelli - even while admitting the teenager could dominate Formula 1 for years.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver has made a historic start to his career, winning his first three races from pole and opening a clear gap over teammate George Russell.

But Wolff says expectations - particularly in Italy - are already spiralling.

"We’re keeping our feet on the ground in Italy," he told Corriere della Sera.

"Since the national team didn’t qualify for the World Cup, it’s all about Sinner-Antonelli now."

"They’re the superstars. The requests from sponsors and invitations are increasing, and we have to somehow contain them and think about working and keeping him in a safe condition."

The comparisons with tennis world number 1 Jannik Sinner, 24, are now constant in Italy - but Wolff warned they are premature.

"In Italy, it’s a constant," he said. "But he’s won three Grands Prix, the other is world number 1 and has been winning for years."

"It’s just the beginning, we have to think long-term."

Despite the warnings, Wolff made clear just how highly he rates his young driver.

"Kimi has a long Formula 1 career ahead of him," he said.

"In the next 10 or 15 years he can win many championships," Wolff is also quoted as saying by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

But he stressed the risk of overhyping a teenager.

"We don’t want to ruin the castle of expectations by raising them too much. Because the day he fails in a race, people will start wondering ’Where has the superstar gone?’"

"We need to follow a trajectory, knowing that there will be ups and downs, as is normal for a boy his age."

"He’s 19, and at his age I couldn’t even get on a flight alone, or maybe even get to the airport terminal. Still, what he’s doing is incredible."