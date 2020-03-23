Virus won’t stop ’silly season’ - Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo does not think the halted 2020 season will affect the ’silly season’.

Former F1 driver Mika Salo said recently that because of the coronavirus pandemic, contract talks - like the actual grands prix - will also be delayed.

"Everything’s messed up right now and it’s hard to say, but my best guess is that people will make the decisions they want to irrespective of how things have changed," Ricciardo told The Age.

The Australian is out of contract at Renault late this year, with the French team admitting the possibility he will leave.

But Ricciardo said the virus will not stop him from deciding the next major step in his career.

"I find it hard to believe that anyone would sign a one-year deal just to be a free agent for ’22 because of the risks involved," he said.

"Unless you’re in a unique situation, one year is normally far from ideal, so I imagine any contracts signed from now will carry over from the old regs to the new regs now coming on for ’22.

"It does make it interesting when you consider most of us aren’t contracted after this year besides Max and Charles," he added.

However, Ricciardo also admitted: "So much is up in the air right now that anything seems possible."