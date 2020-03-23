Canadian GP || June 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

Haas quitting F1 is ’a possibility’ - Grosjean

"The message has been clear"

23 March 2020 - 09:12
Haas quitting F1 is ’a possibility’ (...)

Romain Grosjean admits there is a "possibility" Haas will be closed down after 2020.

Team owner Gene Haas and boss Gunther Steiner have been hinting that deliberations are currently taking place over the future of the American team.

"It’s a possibility that must be taken seriously," team driver Romain Grosjean told Canal Plus.

"The message has been clear. There is nothing worse than having reassurances about the continuation of a team and then suddenly discovering that it withdraws," the Frenchman added.

"Mechanics and everyone would be wondering what will happen. So if Gene decides to end his commitment, I hope someone will take over the team because it’s a good group that knows what it’s doing with a model that works," Grosjean added.

Grosjean is currently locked down with his family in Switzerland, joking that he is "more like a teacher than an athlete in these days".

As for the future of the 2020 season, he said: "For the moment we have to wait.

"We can see that all of the events are starting to be postponed and I can imagine we will have 18 races in six months. That’s a bit extreme, but I think for now we have to care for each other and take things seriously."

