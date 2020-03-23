New Vietnam race date known in ’one or two months’

Canadian GP || June 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

By GMM

23 March 2020 - 09:46
More information about a rescheduled 2020 race season should be forthcoming "within one to two months".

That is the claim of the promoters of the inaugural Vietnam GP, whose postponed race was set to take place next weekend.

But organisers are telling disappointed fans to hold onto their tickets.

"We hope to have a new date within one to two months based on the official reschedule date announced by the FIA and F1," organisers of the Hanoi street race said.

