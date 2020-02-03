Verstappen to be more diplomatic in 2020 - Marko

Max Verstappen has learned the need to sometimes be more diplomatic when speaking publicly, according to his boss Dr Helmut Marko.

The outspoken Dutchman caused a stir on several occasions in 2019, notably when he admitted to ignoring yellow flags in Mexico, and when he accused Ferrari of cheating.

"Such an attitude fits in perfectly with Red Bull as a brand," Marko, the energy drink company’s top F1 official, told Motorsport-Magazin.com.

"But he should not let himself go too far like that in a battle for the championship," he added. "Fortunately, he already sees that.

"Sometimes you have to put the truth aside a bit to keep everyone happy."

22-year-old Verstappen is indeed tipped to be a contender for the 2020 title at the wheel of his Red Bull-Honda.

But Marko says being more diplomatic will not alter the public’s affection for Verstappen.

"That mentality of directness will always be there. It will not be a problem," he insisted.