Another key Red Bull exit looming as crisis deepens

Another high-profile departure could be looming at Red Bull, as the team’s well-documented internal upheaval shows no sign of slowing.

According to f1-insider.com, citing former mechanic Kenny Handkammer, long-time chief strategist Hannah Schmitz could be the next big name to leave Milton Keynes.

"The decline of Red Bull is quite sad," Handkammer said in his podcast.

"If I were CEO, I would take a close look at this - all these important people are gone or leaving."

"It looks like Hannah Schmitz might also leave. And there are talks that more could follow."

Schmitz, widely regarded as one of the sharpest strategists in Formula 1, has been a key figure in Red Bull’s success, with even Max Verstappen previously praising her calm decision-making on the pitwall.

Her potential exit would add to a growing list of major departures, including Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley, Rob Marshall, Dr Helmut Marko, and - in the future - Gianpiero Lambiase.

The steady drain of experience has raised fresh concerns about stability inside the team - particularly with Verstappen’s own future under constant speculation.

At the same time, questions have also been raised about the technical direction under Pierre Wache following a difficult start to 2026.

However, Christijan Albers believes patience is required.

"I’ve always had my doubts about Wache," the former F1 driver told De Telegraaf. "But if you look back on last year, you have to be honest.

"There has been a giant comeback under the wings of Wache. That also shows his calibre."

Albers added that the team’s struggles cannot be pinned on one individual.

"A team has to be created by Laurent (Mekies) now. The most important thing is that the media has to create and give peace.

"They shouldn’t force it and give them the chance to grow again."