Jos hits back at ’done deal’ Verstappen-Mercedes talk

Jos Verstappen has rubbished fresh claims that Max Verstappen’s mooted switch to Mercedes is already effectively agreed.

Amid intensifying speculation linking the four-time world champion with the German marque - fuelled in part by his growing ties through GT3 racing - Dutch pundit Jack Plooij even suggested he had heard from the horse’s mouth that the deal was as good as done.

Jos Verstappen’s response was blunt.

"He should see an ENT specialist or just get his ears cleaned," he reportedly replied on social media.

The denial comes as rumours continue to swirl about Max Verstappen’s long-term future beyond Red Bull, particularly given the team’s struggles under the 2026 regulations he openly despises.

Away from Formula 1, however, the Verstappen family remains deeply immersed in motorsport - albeit in different disciplines.

Speaking to Dutch publication Formule 1, Jos admitted he now prefers rallying to his former F1 life.

"I like this better now," he said. "I don’t have to drive a Formula 1 car anymore. Not even a few laps, I don’t have to. I did it, it was beautiful."

Instead, he says watching his son brings just as much satisfaction.

"What’s happening in the family now is much more beautiful to me. When I look at Max, I have as much fun as when I drive myself, so to speak. I find this much more exciting."

Jos has even tried to lure Max into trying rallying - so far without success.

"No, on the Nurburgring GT3 driving, that is harmless," he laughed.

"He just has to come and do it (rallying) sometime. On this one, ’Max please’. Then he’ll talk about it differently.

"He always talks about the trees, but at some point, you don’t see those trees anymore. You know they’re there and you take it into account, but you don’t pay attention to it. It’s important that you know they’re there."