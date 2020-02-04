No news about F1 return to Jerez until ’May or June’

F1’s return to Jerez for 2021 is still on the cards.

Spain is still on the 2020 schedule, but only because Barcelona received an eleventh-hour reprieve in the form of a single-year deal.

We reported last November that Jerez, the scene of the climactic finale of the 1997 season, is in talks with Liberty Media about a three-year deal for 2021-2023.

"The council has been working for two years so that Formula 1 returns to Jerez," the Spanish city’s mayor Mamen Sanchez told Diario de Jerez at the time.

It is believed the regional government - Junta de Andalucia - may even have signed an agreement in principle with Liberty Media, involving a $25 million per year race fee.

Junta de Andalucia tourism minister Juan Marin has now told Andalucia Informacion: "I cannot say anything.

"Some claim it is done but until May or June it will not be known," he said.

"The investment for this is very high and we also need other administrations to support the cause, not just the Andalucian government."