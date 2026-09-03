Verstappen linked to Portimao GT3 finale

Max Verstappen could make another GT3 appearance this year, with the Dutchman now linked to the GT World Challenge finale at Portimao.

Dutch publication Formule 1 reports that Verstappen is considering using the free weekend after the Singapore GP to race alongside regular GT3 teammate Chris Lulham before travelling to Austin for the US GP.

The four-time world champion has repeatedly made clear that endurance racing is part of his longer-term plans.

"I would like to do all the big endurance races at some point," Verstappen said recently at Zandvoort.

"24-hour races in general, those would, yeah, be cool to drive in."

His potential Portimao appearance is complicated by the availability of Mercedes-AMG drivers Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon, who have clashing WEC commitments.

Mercedes-AMG would not confirm Verstappen’s participation.

"Mercedes-AMG Motorsport can neither confirm that Max Verstappen will participate in the final GT World Challenge race in Portimao, nor that Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella will miss the race," a spokesperson said.

"We are currently looking at various scenarios to ensure that we can effectively participate in Portimao."

Five-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou is also being linked to the project, with reports that Verstappen Racing has already approached him about a possible drive.