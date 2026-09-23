Wolff absent as Antonelli enters gruelling title run

Isack Hadjar will return to the Red Bull cockpit in Baku this weekend after completing his recovery from the wrist injury that kept him out of the previous three grands prix.

"Although it’s been quite a break since I was last in the car, our simulator session was positive and I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running," Hadjar said.

His return sends Liam Lawson back to Racing Bulls after an unexpectedly productive three-race spell alongside Max Verstappen.

Red Bull praised Lawson’s "professionalism, dedication and hard work", saying they produced "some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team".

The stint seems to have strengthened Lawson’s previously uncertain F1 future, but the New Zealander admitted in Madrid that simply switching back will not be straightforward.

"The cars are completely different," he said.

"There’s not something I can take from here and say to Racing Bulls: this is what we should do."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, will not be in Baku as the championship enters an especially demanding sequence created partly by the reshuffled calendar.

Bradley Lord will again handle Wolff’s trackside responsibilities, as he has when the Austrian has skipped selected races in the past.

"It’s going to be a gruelling time for the whole team, both at the factories and at the circuit," Wolff said.

"The recovery time between races is very short, which is why preparation, reliability and operational execution become even more important."

"These are the moments when we can either consolidate or lose our position in the World Championship."

For Kimi Antonelli, that means protecting an 81-point championship lead through a run of tightly packed races which could allow him to wrap up his first title remarkably early.

The 20-year-old told La Gazzetta dello Sport that he is not concerned about the physical demands.

"Physically, I trained hard at the start of the season to be ready for tough moments like this," he said.

"And I continue to feel great in the car, which is the most important thing."

Mercedes has not introduced a major aerodynamic upgrade since May, but further developments are expected around Malaysia and Singapore.

Former F1 driver Christian Klien believes Antonelli’s advantage is already formidable.

"Who’s going to take the title away from him now?" he told Servus TV.

"We’re already in the second half of the season, he has an 81-point lead over Russell, 101 over Hamilton. His performance won’t drop, Kimi has also had a fresh engine since Monza."

"And even if he has three retirements, nothing will happen."