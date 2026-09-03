Leclerc confirms manager explored rival teams

Charles Leclerc has confirmed that his management explored opportunities outside Ferrari before he signed his latest contract with the team.

Speaking on Formula 1’s Beyond The Grid podcast, Leclerc said he personally did not negotiate with rival teams, but his manager did assess the market.

"I didn’t have any personal talks, but my manager did," he said.

"I mean, it’s his job to be honest with me and to give me the full picture of what’s going on in the paddock and what opportunities we might have."

"So, yes, there were other opportunities, but at the end of the day, we sat down with Ferrari and we made it happen quite quickly."

Leclerc said team boss Frederic Vasseur was a major factor in his decision to stay.

"Fred is a big reason on why I have signed again as well," said the Monegasque. "I believe in Fred in 200 percent."

"For me I had no doubt that this was the right decision for me."