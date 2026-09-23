Barrichello still driven by ’speed and smell of gasoline’

Rubens Barrichello says his appetite for racing remains intact at 54 after returning to international karting competition at Le Mans and finishing 15th in the KZ2 Masters final.

The former Ferrari and Brawn driver competed with Birelart at the FIA karting event, returning to this level of international competition roughly a decade after his previous appearance.

"I’m driven by speed and the smell of gasoline," Barrichello told Le Maine Libre in the paddock.

His Le Mans appearance was also tied to the Barrichello Kart project developed with Birelart. "I’m really happy to see my name on a Birelart kart and very proud of this work and this project," he said ahead of the event, according to ANSA.

Barrichello’s continued enthusiasm for racing comes as he has also been reflecting on his Formula 1 past, particularly his Ferrari years alongside Michael Schumacher.

"He’s too important to Formula 1," the Brazilian told La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about Schumacher. "We should remember that every day."

"Our six years in red were wonderful. Back then, if the aerodynamics didn’t work, we didn’t point the finger at anyone."

"We lost and won together."

Barrichello also rejected the idea that Schumacher alone shaped Ferrari’s success.

"Anyone who says Schumacher triumphed and Barrichello didn’t understand a thing," he started. "I was also developing the car."

"I’ve seen Michael say ’Rubens decides’ many times."

And despite serious health scares since retiring from F1, Barrichello says his outlook remains firmly positive.

"In Brazil, we say some people are like cats and have seven lives," he smiled.

"I lost three or four. I had a stroke in 2018 and that accident," he added, also referring to his infamous 1994 Imola crash.

"I thank God I’m still here."