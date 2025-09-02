Verstappen hints at Ferrari or F1 exit for 2027

Questions are still swirling about Max Verstappen’s future - with Ferrari suddenly named as a potential option for 2027.

At Zandvoort last weekend, his father Jos revealed on Viaplay that talks with Mercedes may not have been the only ones happening recently.

"It’s not like we’ve talked about it particularly much this year," Verstappen senior, who co-manages his son, said. "However, a little more than in previous years.

"We’re talking about Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull."

Ferrari is a surprising addition to that list. Charles Leclerc is locked in on a long-term deal, while Lewis Hamilton - only just adjusting to life in red after Mercedes - remains firmly under contract despite his struggles.

Behind the scenes, there are fears that Formula 1 itself could lose its biggest star. Verstappen has never hidden his distaste for the ’circus’ around F1, and although he has pledged loyalty to Red Bull for 2026, he has openly hinted that 2027 is wide open.

Only days ago, the quadruple world champion admitted that if Red Bull is not title-worthy again in 2026, he would look into doing some GT3 endurance racing at the same time.

He is strongly rumoured to be applying this month for the necessary sports car racing credentials - including at the fabled Nordschleife, where he tested earlier this year with his Verstappen.com team.

"Max is the best," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told De Telegraaf. "He’s incredible. He’s shown himself to be very loyal to Red Bull, but it’s also logical that at some point he’ll start looking around.

"It’s clear he’s interested in competing in other series," the Italian added. "That’s fine. If he’s happy, I’m happy. I don’t want to lose him here, but I certainly hope not.

"Formula 1 is still Formula 1. As far as I’m concerned, he’ll be here for another ten years - and even happily."