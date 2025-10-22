Horner eyes 1.5 billion pound F1 return - report

Christian Horner could stage a sensational Formula 1 comeback heading a new or purchased team worth more than 1.5 billion pounds, according to London’s The Times.

The newspaper claims the ousted Red Bull boss has been approached by wealthy investors "eager to collaborate", giving him enough capital to buy an entire outfit - though not one of the most-expensive established top four.

Horner is said to want ownership control rather than a team principal role after his Red Bull exit, and has ruled out a full-time move to Italy despite recent Ferrari links.

The Times adds that the 51-year-old can return to the paddock from April 2026 following his contract settlement and that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali would not oppose his return. The paper concludes Horner "could come back with more power than ever before".

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, believes Horner will inevitably re-emerge somewhere on the grid.

"It’s clear that when someone like him leaves, all you can think about is that he’ll come back," Wolff said. "The world moves on quickly. I believe he will come back, but when and where? I don’t know.

"Maybe he became too much of a personality within his team. A person should be able to look at themselves in the mirror every night and say: ’Have I been a bit of an idiot today?’ That kind of self-reflection keeps your feet on the ground when you’re winning races and the cameras are rolling."